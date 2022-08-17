Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) CEO John T. Mcdonald Acquires 10,000 Shares

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) CEO John T. Mcdonald acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $112,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 183,738 shares in the company, valued at $2,061,540.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Upland Software Stock Performance
UPLD traded down $0.82 on Wednesday, reaching $11.05. The company had a trading volume of 257,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,925. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.09 and its 200 day moving average is $15.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $346.10 million, a P/E ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 0.70. Upland Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.82 and a fifty-two week high of $39.90.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upland Software
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Upland Software by 34.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,025,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,666,000 after acquiring an additional 517,293 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Upland Software by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,891,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,314,000 after purchasing an additional 33,898 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Upland Software by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,185,072 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,869,000 after purchasing an additional 58,380 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Upland Software by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,105,702 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,471,000 after purchasing an additional 13,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 776,621 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,277,000 after purchasing an additional 18,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Upland Software
Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.
Further Reading
