Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) CEO John T. Mcdonald Acquires 10,000 Shares

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) CEO John T. Mcdonald acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $112,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 183,738 shares in the company, valued at $2,061,540.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Upland Software Stock Performance

UPLD traded down $0.82 on Wednesday, reaching $11.05. The company had a trading volume of 257,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,925. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.09 and its 200 day moving average is $15.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $346.10 million, a P/E ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 0.70. Upland Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.82 and a fifty-two week high of $39.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upland Software

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Upland Software by 34.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,025,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,666,000 after acquiring an additional 517,293 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Upland Software by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,891,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,314,000 after purchasing an additional 33,898 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Upland Software by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,185,072 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,869,000 after purchasing an additional 58,380 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Upland Software by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,105,702 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,471,000 after purchasing an additional 13,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 776,621 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,277,000 after purchasing an additional 18,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Upland Software

UPLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Upland Software from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Upland Software from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Upland Software from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Upland Software from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Upland Software from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Upland Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

