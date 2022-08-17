UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 31,308 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,310,845 shares.The stock last traded at $3.64 and had previously closed at $3.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered UP Fintech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their target price on UP Fintech from $5.40 to $5.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th.

UP Fintech Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UP Fintech

UP Fintech ( NASDAQ:TIGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. UP Fintech had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $52.63 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UP Fintech in the fourth quarter worth $354,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of UP Fintech by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 303,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 34,677 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of UP Fintech in the first quarter worth $245,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of UP Fintech by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,243,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,014,000 after buying an additional 656,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of UP Fintech by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 297,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 59,524 shares in the last quarter. 12.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About UP Fintech

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

