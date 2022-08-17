Uniswap Tops 24-Hour Volume of $171.94 Million (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 17th. In the last week, Uniswap has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $5.90 billion and $171.94 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap coin can currently be bought for $7.91 or 0.00033916 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000105 BTC.
- Peony (PNY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000152 BTC.
- Mint Club (MINT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Public Mint (MINT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000094 BTC.
- MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00005186 BTC.
- Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Notional Finance (NOTE) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001450 BTC.
- Parachute (PAR) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- ACoconut (AC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000386 BTC.
About Uniswap
Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 745,573,999 coins. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/Uniswap. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog.
