Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) Price Hits $12.84 on Exchanges

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $12.84 or 0.00054324 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded up 51.5% against the US dollar. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market capitalization of $58.00 million and approximately $64.46 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00113477 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00021910 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001476 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.92 or 0.00249171 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00033434 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00008948 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000294 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Profile

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 8,629,042 coins and its circulating supply is 4,515,405 coins. The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifi Protocol DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

