UniFarm (UFARM) Price Reaches $0.0028 on Major Exchanges

UniFarm (UFARM) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. UniFarm has a market capitalization of $109,085.89 and $47,332.00 worth of UniFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UniFarm coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, UniFarm has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004162 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001627 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002335 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00037239 BTC.
UniFarm Profile
UniFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,375,919 coins. UniFarm’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling UniFarm
Receive News & Updates for UniFarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UniFarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.