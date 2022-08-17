Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Shares Gap Up to $10.24

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.24, but opened at $10.48. Under Armour shares last traded at $9.99, with a volume of 32,910 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UAA shares. Williams Trading lowered shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.54.

Under Armour Stock Down 3.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.08.

Insider Transactions at Under Armour

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Under Armour had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 11.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Under Armour news, Director David W. Gibbs acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Under Armour

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAA. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Under Armour by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 152.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 404,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 243,902 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the second quarter valued at $415,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Under Armour in the second quarter worth $849,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Under Armour by 108.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 782,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,521,000 after buying an additional 407,096 shares during the last quarter. 38.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

