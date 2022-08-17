UMA Price Reaches $3.36 (UMA)

UMA (UMA) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. UMA has a total market cap of $230.74 million and approximately $50.64 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, UMA has traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. One UMA coin can now be purchased for $3.36 or 0.00014021 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,948.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004176 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003936 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004174 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004196 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002135 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00128754 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00035552 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00068789 BTC.

UMA Profile

UMA is a coin. It launched on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 108,626,557 coins and its circulating supply is 68,715,405 coins. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org. UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project.

UMA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

