Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Ultrapar Participações from $3.50 to $3.10 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.03.

Shares of Ultrapar Participações stock opened at $2.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Ultrapar Participações has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $3.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UGP. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ultrapar Participações in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Ultrapar Participações in the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ultrapar Participações in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Ultrapar Participações in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 24,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, and storage businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

