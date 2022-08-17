Ultra Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.63 Million (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded down 5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One Ultra coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00001433 BTC on popular exchanges. Ultra has a total market cap of $101.59 million and $1.63 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ultra has traded down 9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,340.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.35 or 0.00575619 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.36 or 0.00258621 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00050208 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000100 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004139 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001151 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00013748 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Ultra Coin Profile

UOS is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 coins. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io.

Ultra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

