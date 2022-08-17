UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (LON:UKCM) Increases Dividend to GBX 2.77 Per Share

UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (LON:UKCM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.77 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from UK Commercial Property REIT’s previous dividend of $0.80. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

UK Commercial Property REIT Trading Down 1.0 %

UKCM opened at GBX 76.20 ($0.92) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 76.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 82.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £990.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 427.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.74, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.27. UK Commercial Property REIT has a one year low of GBX 71.95 ($0.87) and a one year high of GBX 95.80 ($1.16).

Insider Transactions at UK Commercial Property REIT

In other news, insider Michael Ayre bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 78 ($0.94) per share, with a total value of £39,000 ($47,124.21).

About UK Commercial Property REIT

UK Commercial Property REIT (UKCPT) was launched in September 2006, registered as a Guernsey investment company and has a full listing on the London Stock Exchange (FTSE 250). The initial offering raised £530m and the proceeds were used to acquire a portfolio of properties from closed life funds held by Phoenix Group Holdings.

