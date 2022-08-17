Typerium (TYPE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $116.00

Typerium (TYPE) traded up 32.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 17th. In the last seven days, Typerium has traded 40.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Typerium has a market cap of $840,620.84 and approximately $116.00 worth of Typerium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Typerium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,361.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004280 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004278 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003780 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004300 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002189 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00128786 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00034464 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00066699 BTC.
Typerium Profile
TYPE is a coin. Typerium’s total supply is 1,865,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,624,839,391 coins. Typerium’s official Twitter account is @Typerium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Typerium is typerium.io.
Buying and Selling Typerium
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typerium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Typerium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Typerium using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Typerium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Typerium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.