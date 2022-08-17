Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Purchased by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 697 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,345,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TYL. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Tyler Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $425.00 to $435.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $405.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $408.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.08.

Tyler Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $410.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 97.59 and a beta of 0.90. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $300.85 and a 52-week high of $557.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $357.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $390.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.05. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $468.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $2,182,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 57,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,965,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tyler Technologies

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Featured Articles

