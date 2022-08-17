Tycoon Price Up 1.5% Over Last Week (TYC)

Tycoon (TYC) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Tycoon has a total market capitalization of $789,779.93 and approximately $37,792.00 worth of Tycoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tycoon coin can now be purchased for $0.0100 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tycoon has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,426.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004269 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003828 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004265 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004290 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002183 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00128562 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00034634 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00066551 BTC.

Tycoon Profile

Tycoon (TYC) is a coin. Tycoon’s total supply is 134,815,560 coins and its circulating supply is 78,815,560 coins. Tycoon’s official Twitter account is @tycoon.

Buying and Selling Tycoon

According to CryptoCompare, “Tycoon serves as an interface between professional traders and end-users. All activities of the traders are monitored via a secured API connection in real-time and can be copied to a follower's portfolio automatically. Each user manages his own investments at his preferred exchange, being able to access his portfolio at any time. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tycoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tycoon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tycoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

