TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited Plans Dividend of GBX 0.50 (LON:SMIF)

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Trading Down 0.5 %
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund stock opened at GBX 80.43 ($0.97) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £170.16 million and a P/E ratio of 8,080.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 79.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 85.29. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund has a 52 week low of GBX 75.40 ($0.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 108 ($1.30).
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
- Why Apple is Primed to Take a Bite Out of Live Sports
- Exxon, Occidental Petroleum Lead Heavy Month Of Insider Buying
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
Receive News & Ratings for TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.