Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Tupperware Brands from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Tupperware Brands from $8.00 to $11.50 in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

Tupperware Brands Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of TUP opened at $12.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.65. Tupperware Brands has a twelve month low of $5.54 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The stock has a market cap of $554.87 million, a PE ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 2.46.

Insider Transactions at Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands ( NYSE:TUP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.19. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 51.15% and a negative net margin of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tupperware Brands will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tupperware Brands news, CEO Calero Miguel Angel Fernandez acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 461,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,771,790. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Calero Miguel Angel Fernandez bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,965 shares in the company, valued at $2,771,790. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hector Lezama bought 33,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.22 per share, with a total value of $208,370.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 199,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,003.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $717,840. 2.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tupperware Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TUP. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 737.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 322,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after buying an additional 283,894 shares in the last quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,329,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,474,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,376,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 37.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 588,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,441,000 after purchasing an additional 159,866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

About Tupperware Brands

(Get Rating)

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.