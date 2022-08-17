TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Shares Purchased by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in TTEC were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TTEC. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TTEC by 370.0% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 498,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,119,000 after acquiring an additional 392,281 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in TTEC in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,401,000. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its holdings in TTEC by 26.2% in the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 456,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,703,000 after acquiring an additional 94,795 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in TTEC by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 248,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,521,000 after acquiring an additional 84,088 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TTEC by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 330,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,899,000 after acquiring an additional 79,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTEC opened at $59.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $57.65 and a one year high of $113.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.53.

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. TTEC had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $604.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on TTEC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on TTEC from $100.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded TTEC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on TTEC from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TTEC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

