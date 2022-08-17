Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Keebeck Alpha LP

Keebeck Alpha LP lessened its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,452 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $52.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.85. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $44.68 and a 12 month high of $68.95.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at $41,214,550.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on TFC shares. Stephens decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.39.

Truist Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

