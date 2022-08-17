TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF (BATS:MARZ) Trading 0.4% Higher

TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF (BATS:MARZ – Get Rating) traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.09 and last traded at $26.09. 296 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.99.
TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.61 and its 200-day moving average is $25.57.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF (BATS:MARZ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.
