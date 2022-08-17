TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:APRZ) Trading Up 0.3%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:APRZ – Get Rating) shares were up 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.40 and last traded at $26.40. Approximately 1 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.32.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.78.

Institutional Trading of TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:APRZ – Get Rating) by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,182 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 9.27% of TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

