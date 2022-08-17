TrueFi Price Reaches $0.0744 (TRU)

TrueFi (TRU) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 17th. TrueFi has a market capitalization of $40.83 million and $4.11 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0744 or 0.00000317 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TrueFi has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TrueFi alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,427.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004268 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003844 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004263 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004313 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002182 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00128521 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00034823 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00066424 BTC.

TrueFi Coin Profile

TrueFi is a coin. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,441,129,427 coins and its circulating supply is 548,956,194 coins. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io.

Buying and Selling TrueFi

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.