Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC) Trading Up 10.1%

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC – Get Rating) shares were up 10.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.16 and last traded at $9.14. Approximately 10,252 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,612,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on DCFC shares. B. Riley started coverage on Tritium DCFC in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Tritium DCFC from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on Tritium DCFC in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Tritium DCFC Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tritium DCFC

About Tritium DCFC

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tritium DCFC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tritium DCFC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tritium DCFC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tritium DCFC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Tritium DCFC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.45% of the company’s stock.

Tritium DCFC Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in the United States, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's charging station hardware portfolio includes various standalone chargers, such as 50, 75, 175, and 350-kilowatt chargers.

