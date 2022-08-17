Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC) Shares Down 9%

Shares of Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC – Get Rating) dropped 9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.83 and last traded at $7.83. Approximately 6,333 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 284,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.60.
A number of brokerages recently commented on DCFC. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Tritium DCFC from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Tritium DCFC in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Tritium DCFC in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.86.
Tritium DCFC Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in the United States, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's charging station hardware portfolio includes various standalone chargers, such as 50, 75, 175, and 350-kilowatt chargers.
