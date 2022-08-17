Trident Acquisitions (OTCMKTS:TDACU) Trading Down 2.5%

Trident Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:TDACU – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.44 and last traded at $18.44. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 1,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.91.
Trident Acquisitions Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.44 and its 200 day moving average is $18.44.
Trident Acquisitions Company Profile
Trident Acquisitions Corp. is a blank check company, which engages in the provision of investment services. It involves in entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, and other similar business combination. The company was founded on March 17, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trident Acquisitions (TDACU)
- Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina
- Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
Receive News & Ratings for Trident Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trident Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.