Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Major Shareholder Brian M. Isern Sells 37,339 Shares

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) major shareholder Brian M. Isern sold 37,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $501,089.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 732,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,832,498.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Tricida Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of TCDA stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.60. 431,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,278. Tricida, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $13.79. The stock has a market cap of $757.10 million, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 584.92, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Tricida from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Tricida

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TCDA. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Tricida in the fourth quarter worth $361,000. Frazier Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tricida in the 4th quarter worth $17,054,000. Bleichroeder LP grew its stake in Tricida by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 1,367,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,072,000 after buying an additional 67,353 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new position in Tricida during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,324,000. Finally, Stonehill Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tricida by 540.9% during the 4th quarter. Stonehill Capital Management LLC now owns 916,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,766,000 after buying an additional 773,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed Phase III trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

