Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Major Shareholder Brian M. Isern Sells 37,339 Shares

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) major shareholder Brian M. Isern sold 37,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $501,089.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 732,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,832,498.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Tricida Stock Up 3.2 %
Shares of TCDA stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.60. 431,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,278. Tricida, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $13.79. The stock has a market cap of $757.10 million, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 584.92, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.55.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Tricida from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Tricida
Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed Phase III trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tricida (TCDA)
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
- Walmart Leads Retail Higher But Will The Group Follow?
- 3 Blowout Earnings Reports That Could Mark Turning Points
- Will CrowdStrike Extend Its Streak Of Topping Earnings Views?
- 3 Stocks Set to Lead the Nasdaq Bull Market
Receive News & Ratings for Tricida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.