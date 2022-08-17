Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Downgraded to Underperform at National Bankshares

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$0.25 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$0.55. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 23.46% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Trevali Mining to C$0.80 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Trevali Mining to C$0.60 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cormark lowered Trevali Mining from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$0.60 to C$0.10 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.50 to C$0.20 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$0.27.

Trevali Mining stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,044,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,321. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.04 million and a PE ratio of 0.65. Trevali Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.18 and a 12 month high of C$2.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.61.

About Trevali Mining

Trevali Mining ( TSE:TV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$117.95 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trevali Mining will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development of, and production from mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; and Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada.

