Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Given New C$0.25 Price Target at Raymond James

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$0.80 to C$0.25 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TREVF. National Bank Financial cut Trevali Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank cut their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.50 to C$0.20 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. TD Securities cut their price target on Trevali Mining from C$2.00 to C$0.90 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Trevali Mining from C$1.50 to C$0.60 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trevali Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.07.

Trevali Mining stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 862,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,061. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.30 million, a PE ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.51. Trevali Mining has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $2.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.73.

Trevali Mining ( OTCMKTS:TREVF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $93.11 million for the quarter. Trevali Mining had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 12.78%.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development of, and production from mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; and Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada.

