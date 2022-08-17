Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) PT Lowered to $11.00

Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 36.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TRMR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Tremor International from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Tremor International from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Tremor International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

Tremor International Trading Down 22.6 %

NASDAQ TRMR opened at $8.06 on Wednesday. Tremor International has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $22.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.17 million, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.68 and its 200 day moving average is $12.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tremor International

Tremor International ( NASDAQ:TRMR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $80.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.50 million. Tremor International had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 20.24%. Research analysts forecast that Tremor International will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in Tremor International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,700,000. S Squared Technology LLC increased its holdings in Tremor International by 215.1% in the 1st quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 63,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 43,017 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Tremor International by 1,660.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 46,540 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Tremor International by 18.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tremor International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tremor International

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

