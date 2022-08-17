Trek Financial LLC Takes $3.66 Million Position in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Trek Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 505,118 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,662,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CPG. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,221 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:CPG traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.43. 508,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,722,718. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.41.

Crescent Point Energy Increases Dividend

Crescent Point Energy ( NYSE:CPG Get Rating ) (TSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 42.33%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.062 dividend. This is a boost from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Further Reading

