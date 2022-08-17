Trek Financial LLC Sells 11,951 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Trek Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,951 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VLUE. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

VLUE traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.37. 475,818 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.75.

