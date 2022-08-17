Trek Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Trek Financial LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 221,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,511,000. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF comprises 0.5% of Trek Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHH. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 169.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHH traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $23.39. 36,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,537,612. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.05. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $26.54.

