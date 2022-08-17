Trek Financial LLC Makes New $2.37 Million Investment in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD)

Trek Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 147,911 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,000. Trek Financial LLC owned approximately 0.40% of SandRidge Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SD. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy during the 4th quarter worth $5,927,000. Key Square Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SandRidge Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,930,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 480,524 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,026,000 after buying an additional 225,859 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $1,769,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 1,287.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 144,902 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 134,459 shares during the last quarter. 38.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of SandRidge Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of NYSE SD traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.73. The stock had a trading volume of 28,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,158. The company has a market cap of $724.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 2.44. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $29.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.42.

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2021, it had an interest in 817.0 net producing wells; and operated approximately 368,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 71.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

