Trek Financial LLC Makes New $10.35 Million Investment in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Trek Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 280,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,345,000. iShares Gold Trust accounts for approximately 0.9% of Trek Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 24.6% during the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 287.4% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 209,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,710,000 after buying an additional 155,299 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 799,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,429,000 after buying an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 63.3% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $565,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

IAU stock traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $33.45. The company had a trading volume of 393,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,375,887. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $32.20 and a 12-month high of $39.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.26.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.