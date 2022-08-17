Trek Financial LLC Buys Shares of 25,129 J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Trek Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,046,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ JBHT traded down $7.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $186.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,499. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.98. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.92 and a 52 week high of $218.18. The stock has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.12.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 29.82%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JBHT has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $183.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $245.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.63.

Insider Activity

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Director Sharilyn S. Gasaway purchased 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $161.87 per share, with a total value of $105,215.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,240,994. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $395,670.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,629,081.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sharilyn S. Gasaway bought 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $161.87 per share, for a total transaction of $105,215.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,240,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

(Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.