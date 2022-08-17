Trek Financial LLC Buys 537 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Trek Financial LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,999 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 564.6% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,958,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.82 and a 52-week high of $64.29. The stock has a market cap of $193.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.40.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.33 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.23.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,532,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $160,358.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,501,178.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Further Reading

