TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Announces $18.50 Quarterly Dividend

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 18.50 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, August 26th. This represents a $74.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of TDG stock opened at $677.36 on Wednesday. TransDigm Group has a fifty-two week low of $500.08 and a fifty-two week high of $686.06. The company has a market capitalization of $36.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.94, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $574.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $608.28.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $4.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.87. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that TransDigm Group will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cfra upped their target price on TransDigm Group to $680.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $786.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $620.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $718.86.

In related news, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 4,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $678.14, for a total value of $3,036,710.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,012,680.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 4,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $678.14, for a total transaction of $3,036,710.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,012,680.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 35,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.68, for a total transaction of $23,489,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,978 shares of company stock worth $38,950,146. Insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TransDigm Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 1,265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.9% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 599 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 12.6% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

