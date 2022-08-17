Transcodium (TNS) Price Hits $0.0010 on Top Exchanges

Transcodium (TNS) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. During the last week, Transcodium has traded 147.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Transcodium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Transcodium has a total market capitalization of $84,173.10 and approximately $51.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,592.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004239 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003862 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004240 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004280 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002167 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00129594 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00034844 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00066189 BTC.

About Transcodium

Transcodium (CRYPTO:TNS) is a coin. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,842,616 coins. Transcodium’s official website is transcodium.com. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Transcodium

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens. “

According to CryptoCompare, "Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens. "

