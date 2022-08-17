TradeStars (TSX) Price Reaches $0.0136

TradeStars (TSX) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. TradeStars has a total market cap of $184,343.52 and $11,517.00 worth of TradeStars was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TradeStars coin can now be bought for about $0.0136 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TradeStars has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004176 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002342 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001607 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00037206 BTC.
About TradeStars
TradeStars’ total supply is 48,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,548,646 coins. TradeStars’ official Twitter account is @tradestarsOK.
