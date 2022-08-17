TradeStars (TSX) Market Cap Achieves $180,160.95

TradeStars (TSX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One TradeStars coin can currently be bought for $0.0133 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TradeStars has a market capitalization of $180,160.95 and $9,231.00 worth of TradeStars was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TradeStars has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004285 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00013398 BTC.

TradeStars Profile

TradeStars’ total supply is 48,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,548,646 coins. TradeStars’ official Twitter account is @tradestarsOK.

TradeStars Coin Trading

