Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 18,310 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 130,686% compared to the average volume of 14 put options.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 169,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,453,000 after buying an additional 9,742 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 34,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 15,360 shares during the period. Finally, Daniels&Tansey LLP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $723,000.
iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance
ACWX stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.59. 33,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,234,244. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.50 and its 200 day moving average is $48.69. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $42.76 and a 12-month high of $58.56.
iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Increases Dividend
