Traders Buy High Volume of Arrival Put Options (NASDAQ:ARVL)

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 60,221 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,688% compared to the typical volume of 3,368 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARVL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on Arrival from $12.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Cowen dropped their price objective on Arrival from $12.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Arrival by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 87,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 24,766 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrival by 172.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 19,536 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arrival by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 16,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Arrival by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 143,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 76,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrival during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Arrival Price Performance

About Arrival

ARVL traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.35. 141,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,519,518. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average of $2.48. Arrival has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $17.99.

Arrival engages in the research and development, and design of commercial electric vehicles (EVs), EVs components, robotic manufacturing processes for EVs, and associated software in the United Kingdom, the United States, Russia, and internationally. Its products portfolio includes commercial EV vans, buses, and cars.

