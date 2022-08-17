Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Purchased by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the quarter. Tractor Supply comprises about 0.9% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $7,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 78.1% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 272.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 278.4% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of TSCO stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $204.05. The stock had a trading volume of 15,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,716. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $166.49 and a 12-month high of $241.54. The company has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 40.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.53.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.