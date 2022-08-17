TOWER (TOWER) Price Up 1.8% This Week

TOWER (TOWER) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. TOWER has a total market cap of $2.10 million and $46,731.00 worth of TOWER was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TOWER coin can now be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TOWER has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,365.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004280 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003855 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004280 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004325 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002188 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00129613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00035009 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00067025 BTC.

TOWER Profile

TOWER is a coin. Its launch date was February 25th, 2021. TOWER’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 530,989,151 coins. TOWER’s official Twitter account is @CrazyDefenseEN.

Buying and Selling TOWER

According to CryptoCompare, “Crazy Defense Heroes is a tower defense mobile game, with a fantasy storyline, RPG characters and over 500 levels of innovative gameplay. These NFTs are rare collectibles representing in-game items, which can be sold at secondary markets. “

