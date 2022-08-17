TotemFi Tops One Day Trading Volume of $10,133.00 (TOTM)

TotemFi (TOTM) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 16th. Over the last week, TotemFi has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. One TotemFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0334 or 0.00000140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TotemFi has a total market capitalization of $204,444.82 and approximately $10,133.00 worth of TotemFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004179 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002344 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001585 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00037125 BTC.
TotemFi Profile
TotemFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113,675 coins. TotemFi’s official Twitter account is @TotemFi.
TotemFi Coin Trading
