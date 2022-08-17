TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of TopBuild from $209.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $225.00 to $242.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.38.

TopBuild Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE BLD traded down $2.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $202.06. 210,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,842. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.54. TopBuild has a 52-week low of $150.71 and a 52-week high of $284.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $184.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.37.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that TopBuild will post 15.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in TopBuild by 13.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 0.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,357 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 0.9% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 1.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

