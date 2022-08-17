Toncoin Market Cap Reaches $1.50 Billion (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 17th. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $1.50 billion and approximately $2.73 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.23 or 0.00005186 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Toncoin has traded down 0.6% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004230 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002331 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001588 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00013586 BTC.
Toncoin Coin Profile
Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,401,181 coins.
Buying and Selling Toncoin
