Toncoin Market Cap Reaches $1.50 Billion (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 17th. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $1.50 billion and approximately $2.73 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.23 or 0.00005186 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Toncoin has traded down 0.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004230 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002331 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00013586 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,401,181 coins.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars.

