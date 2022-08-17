TokenClub (TCT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.98 Million

TokenClub (TCT) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 17th. One TokenClub coin can currently be bought for $0.0120 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges. TokenClub has a market cap of $11.91 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of TokenClub was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TokenClub has traded down 16% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TokenClub Profile

TokenClub (TCT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 25th, 2017. TokenClub’s total supply is 995,239,500 coins and its circulating supply is 992,439,499 coins. TokenClub’s official Twitter account is @Token8Club and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TokenClub is www.tokenclub.com. TokenClub’s official message board is m.weibo.cn/u/6428288074.

TokenClub Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TCT (TokenClub Token) is ERC20 standard token based on Ethereum network. TCT is the important value transfer intermediate in the TokenClub ecosystem, and functional token for the valuable information circulation in the TokenClub platform. Also, TCT represents the value in the TokenClub economic system, and it is also the functional token in the ecosystem. Generally speaking, TCT's functions include consumption & circulation, community incentive, ecological construction, stake proof, monetization and so on. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenClub directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenClub should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TokenClub using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

