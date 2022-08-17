Tokamak Network (TON) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.73 Million

Tokamak Network (TON) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. One Tokamak Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.12 or 0.00009065 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Tokamak Network has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. Tokamak Network has a total market capitalization of $5.78 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of Tokamak Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tokamak Network Coin Profile

Tokamak Network (TON) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Tokamak Network’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,727,340 coins. Tokamak Network’s official Twitter account is @tokamak_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tokamak Network is tokamak.network.

Tokamak Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokamak Network is a platform designed to assure decentralized and secure property the same as Ethereum Main chain while supporting a high level of scalability and extendability. Each Dapp is built easily for a specific purpose through Tokamak Network. Tokamak Network has each Dapp to operate in its own chain. Layer 2 chains are connected to Ethereum’s Main Chain via the Tokamak Protocol. The Tokamak TON token is used as an incentive to correctly decentralize the Tokamak Layer 2 chain. The service operator must deposit TON to open the Layer 2 chain. If the chain runs properly, this deposit will gradually increase. However, if there is a technical issue in the chain and someone who finds problem raises an issue, and then, the deposit as a reward will go to that person (challenger). Moreover, TON is also used to charge Stamina, which is the transaction fee in Layer 2 chain. The stamina will be recharged after a certain period. It does not disappear until it is withdrawn. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokamak Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokamak Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tokamak Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

