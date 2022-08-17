TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.05-$3.13 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15. The company issued revenue guidance of -. TJX Companies also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.77-0.81 EPS.

TJX Companies Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:TJX opened at $66.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.25. TJX Companies has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $77.35.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. TJX Companies’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered TJX Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered TJX Companies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $76.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $2,186,880.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,821,274.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $1,860,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,389,447.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $2,186,880.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,821,274.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,343 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TJX Companies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,559,166 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $478,029,000 after purchasing an additional 235,690 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $408,331,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,297,587 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $381,508,000 after purchasing an additional 131,561 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,030,874 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $304,770,000 after purchasing an additional 504,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,429,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.