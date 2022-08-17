The Transfer Token (TTT) Trading 36.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One The Transfer Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0507 or 0.00000218 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, The Transfer Token has traded 36.1% lower against the dollar. The Transfer Token has a market cap of $5.55 million and approximately $6,647.00 worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004291 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00057676 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000024 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000136 BTC.

The Transfer Token Coin Profile

The Transfer Token (TTT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 109,321,486 coins. The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for The Transfer Token is medium.com/@atomofficialsns. The official website for The Transfer Token is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt. The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling The Transfer Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

