The Sherwin-Williams Company to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 (NYSE:SHW)

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th.

Sherwin-Williams has raised its dividend payment by an average of 24.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 44 consecutive years. Sherwin-Williams has a dividend payout ratio of 22.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Sherwin-Williams to earn $10.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.7%.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $256.27 on Wednesday. Sherwin-Williams has a 52-week low of $214.22 and a 52-week high of $354.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $240.22 and a 200 day moving average of $254.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The company has a market capitalization of $66.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.37). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 82.04% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHW. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $400,904.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,951.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.